Sharing Hearts

“Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God” Hebrews 13:16 (NIV).

What things do you have in your life that you no longer need? How many times has something been replaced in our lives and then lingered around unnused? Could there be a better purpose for these items? What can you think of in your home right now that could serve someone else better?

Perhaps we find ourselves in a good position and could share some of the worldly fruits of our labors with others. If you find yourself in this position, when was the last time you made a donation? What was your thought process when you did so? It would be hopeful that it was a gift of a humble heart that did not seek anything in return. But what if we don’t have items or funds to give?

Sharing certainly does not need to involve material things. We can share joy and hope. We can share the word of God with others. If there is something you excel in, share your skill with others. Look for ways you can become a volunteer or mentor. Do these tasks take money? Probably not… but they have a positive impact! You can certainly make your communities stronger with knowledge!

Sometimes you just need to share your time. Is there a loved one you haven’t contacted recently? Wouldn’t they enjoy hearing from you? A small act like a call or text can make that person’s entire week. Share your time with them today, it doesn’t have to take hours! Let us speak to the Lord about such matters:

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to have a sharing heart. Help me to give in a humble manner that seeks nothing in return. Work with me to see what there is in my life that could be of value to others so that I may have a positive impact upon their life.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

“Lord, help me to have a sharing heart. Help me to give in a humble manner that seeks nothing in return. Work with me to see what there is in my life that could be of value to others so that I may have a positive impact upon their life.”

Be Greatly Blessed!