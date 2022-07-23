Netflix, a platform for streaming video services, continues to lose members in the second quarter, although net global losses of 970,000 weren’t as terrible as the company’s projection from the previous quarter, which had projected losing over two million.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its most recent financial figures, ending the quarter with 220.67 million paid users worldwide. Compared to net additions of 1.5 million in Q2 2021 and losses of 200,000 in the first three months of 2022, it lost almost one million customers in that period.

As it takes a variety of steps to reverse its fortunes, Netflix is now attempting to turn the 100 million non-paying viewers into paying customers in an effort to save the firm.

The U.S. and Canada saw Netflix lose the most net subscribers in Q2, at about 1.3 million, compared to losses of 636,000 in Q1 and 433,000 in Q2. Compared to increases of 200,000 a year earlier, subscriber losses in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) totaled 767,000. Latin America witnessed gains of 14,000 (compared to 800,000 net additions in Q2 2021), while the Asia-Pacific market saw 1.08 million net additions to Netflix customers.

In total, Netflix saw a 9% year over year revenue increase in Q2 to $7.97 billion. Without a $339 million negative foreign exchange impact, revenue would have increased 13%. In order to reach $7.8 billion, Netflix anticipates revenue growth next quarter to be slower, at 4.7% year over year. 2nd quarter net income was $1.44 billion.

Netflix expects subscriber growth in Q3 after two consecutive quarters of losses, though it will be slower than in previous periods. Compared to the 4.4 million it added in Q3 of 2021, the streamer expects to add one million net members in Q3.

Netflix claimed in a letter to investors that it has had more time to comprehend the problems it raised in the first quarter regarding sluggish revenue growth (including connected TV adoption, account sharing, competition, macro factors including sluggish economic growth and the impact of the war in Ukraine).

First and foremost, we must keep enhancing every aspect of Netflix. Since it has been our north star for the past 25 years to drive steady growth, our focus on enhancing our core service has served us well, Netflix informed shareholders.

The article claims that widespread account sharing, which occurs in about 100 million households worldwide, is severely straining Netflix’s operations.

Globally, account sharing has become a huge concern for streaming providers, and many are attempting to outlaw the practice of sharing passwords.

Earlier this month, Nyiko Shiburi, the chief executive officer of MultiChoice South Africa, disclosed the business is aiming to bring back the practice of password sharing among its users, provided they are in the same physical vicinity.

In addition, Netflix attributed its poor growth to competition, linked TV uptake, account sharing, and macro reasons like weak economic development and the effects of the Ukrainian conflict.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix stated that improving and evolving its monetisation was “a major objective in the near-term to re-accelerate revenue growth.”

“We’re only getting started with our efforts to monetize the more than 100 million households that currently use Netflix but do not directly pay for it. We are aware that this will affect things for our members. Our objective is to identify a user-friendly paid sharing service that we can launch in 2023 and that meets the needs of both our members and our business.

Netflix claimed that, based on its expertise managing the account sharing issue in Latin America, it has launched two distinct efforts to convert non-paying families.

Director of Product Innovation for Netflix, Chengyi Long, said in a statement: “We’ve carefully explored numerous options for consumers who wish to share their account to pay a little bit extra. We introduced the “add extra member” option in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in March 2022. We will provide a different “add a home” function starting the next month in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The business added that it would keep enhancing Netflix’s content, marketing, and overall user experience.