A shameless Nigerian married woman has taken to the public to narrate how she lured a contractor who built their house into sex.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Angel Dan, the woman who preferred anonymity said she and her husband ran out of funds while their building project was ongoing so she had to continuously sleep with the contractor who inturn, completed the building.

According to her, she lied to her husband that she obtained a loan from her sister which she used in completing the project.

Trouble started when she fell out of her sister’s good books and her sister disclosed her illicit acts to her husband who then asked her to vacate the house.

The woman is now seeking advise of her online in-laws on how to get her husband to forgive her.

She wrote:

My husband and I started building our house mid 2020. He works in town and I’m unemployed. We had financial problems and had to stop with the project halfway. Throughout the project, I noticed the contractor gave me (WOW) looks. I seduced him and we had sex.

The guy decided to continue with the project in exchange for 🍑. He even bought some building material for me. I lied to my husband that my sister gave me a loan. I slept with the contractor whenever my husband was at work. We stopped with our deal as soon as he finished building, but he told me not to hesitate to call him should we have projects in future.

Two months after we finished building the house my husband started giving me 40 thousand monthly to repay my sister’s ‘loan’. I used the money to buy things in the house.

Fast forward this year, I and my sister got into issues.

My sister and I fought over family issues and she told my husband everything. I was so foolish telling her all that about me . Now my husband kicked me out, I went back to my mother’s house. I did what I did for my family and as much as I understand my husband’s anger, he has no right to kick me out of the house I worked so hard for. I didn’t do what I did for fun. I want to fix things with him but he doesn’t talk to me. My family is refusing to help me. Please help with ideas to fix my marriage. I will read the comments.