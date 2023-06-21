Shakira Takes ANOTHER Shot At Her Cheating Ex, Gerard Pique, In Her New Song

On June 29, Shakira will release a brand-new song that she co-produced with Manuel Turizo.

Shakira continues to take vicious shots at her former partner Gerard Pique in a sneak peek for her new single Empty Cup.

The 45-year-old hitmaker posted a six-second sample of the new song on Instagram, and astute fans immediately saw that it made reference to her breakup with the footballer.

Since their breakup in June 2022, when Shakira learned that Gerard had been unfaithful thanks to an empty jar of jam in her refrigerator, she has never failed to make reference to the cheating scandal in her music.

Prior to this, the artist had the scathing song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, which was rife with allusions to Gerard’s breakup with his current girlfriend Clara Chia.

Her breakup with Gerard is mentioned multiple times in the clip as she sings, “You’re always on so much business.” My sweetheart, a little free time would be good.

Relax here on the couch, and pay close attention to what I say. Use your hand to assist me while the phone rings. Even if I’m hotter than you, I know you’re hot.

Shakira posted a video of herself surfing the water on Instagram with the phrase, “On mermaid watch,” to preview the release of the new song.

After 11 years of marriage, Shakira and Gerard parted ways last year, and the athlete has subsequently been charged with adultery.

When the singer noticed that a strawberry jam jar had been consumed while she was gone, she knew that her ex was having an affair.

Then in April, Shakira addressed this in the music video for Te Felicito, which included a footage of her partner Rauw Alejandro’s head in an open refrigerator

Shakira believed someone else was residing at their home when she saw the jar because she knew Gerard and their kids didn’t enjoy strawberry jam, according to ToonNews.

It has ended! After her 11-year marriage to Gerard Pique dissolved in June of last year, Shakira now concentrates on raising Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

She mentioned this when speaking at the inaugural Women in Latin Music gala: “It doesn’t really matter if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is whether you stay true to yourself.

