Shackles of the Corrupt

Adesida Adetiloye Olamide July 5, 2023 0

In shadows cast by greed’s cruel reign,

Where masses toil, their spirits strained,

A nation suffers, burdened and oppressed,

By leaders corrupted, hearts bereft.

 

Oh, how they speak of justice and right,

While their pockets grow heavy, filled with spite,

Promises whispered, like sweet lullabies,

But illusions shattered, as truth belies.

 

The masses, burdened with heavy loads,

Bear the weight of corruption’s abode,

They pay their taxes, each hard-earned cent,

But what they receive is scant and spent.

 

Silent whispers echo, voices confined,

By the chains of oppression, cruel and unkind,

Fear grips their tongues, mutes their cries,

As the top men in power maintain their lies.

 

Yet amid the darkness, hope’s flame persists,

Igniting souls with resilience and fists,

For in the hearts of the oppressed and strong,

A yearning for justice sings a defiant song.

 

Instagram : @adesida_adetiloye

