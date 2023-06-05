Seyi Tinubu presents Eniola Badmus with a certificate of appreciation.

The actress proudly displayed the award on her Instagram page

For her contributions to President Bola Tinubu’s much awaited pre-inauguration event, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been honored with a rare certificate of appreciation.

A compelling array of performances by some of Nigeria’s greatest musicians, including KCee, Timaya, Fireboy, and Olamide, were featured at the Renewed Hope concert on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Abuja.

The actress received a certificate of appreciation from none other than Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, for her vital contributions to the success of the election and the role she played in the concert.

Joyously sharing the news with her devoted following on Instagram, the actress proudly displayed the certificate.

The actress gave a heartfelt thanks for being acknowledged for her contributions to the event’s overwhelming success.

Being recognized for your efforts and for a job well done in executing a fantastic event genuinely means a lot to me. Much love to @seyitinubu. She happily wrote, “I’m thankful.” in the post’s caption.

Eniola Badmus is a professional screenwriter and actress who is well-known for her remarkable performances in a number of Nigerian films. She is also a performer, a stand up commediene and a social media influencer. In the critically praised film Jenifa, which she starred in, she had her breakout performance in 2008.

