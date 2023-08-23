Seyi Finally Taking Responsibility For His Actions – Bbnaija

Today, Biggie’s children seem to be in high spirits as they took the time to own up to their sins and make amends.

Positive vibes returned to Biggie’s house today as Seyi finally expressed regret to the female housemates for his remarks made following the Saturday night rave, and Sholzy counseled Tolanibaj on the significance of clearing up negative perceptions.

Head of house Soma got the housemates together in the lounge following their morning workout to give positive affirmations and motivate them to concentrate on their strengths and help one another reach their objectives. In an attempt to have a calm day, the housemates accomplished this by repeating affirmations that the Head of House had read. Seyi then took the stage to apologize to the women for his remarks he had made about them. Seyi stated, “If you eventually see the clip, maybe you will understand,” while the other housemates had no idea as to why he was apologizing.

Sholzy appeared to be impacted by Soma’s upbeat message as well, as he discussed with Tolanibaj in the garden the significance of eradicating stereotypes. He overheard Tolanibaj discussing her situationship with Neoenergy and the controversies surrounding it, which sparked the dialogue. Tolanibaj was urged by Sholzy to alter the perception of her personality as a Big Brother housemate. He was worried that her altercations with other female housemates would portray her as a bad person.

We’ll have to wait and see if comedy week makes Biggie’s house a happier one. It could lift the spirits and offer a much-needed diversion from the stresses and issues that have been going around. It ultimately depends, though, on how the housemates accept and participate in the humorous activities.