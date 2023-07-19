  Sexual Offenses Must Be Addressed Nationwide      

Wilson Sunday a repeat offender of Adamawa State, allegedly told police, “I have raped five young girls between January of this year and now.”

Nigeria’s federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, along with the governments of all the states and the leaders of all the local governments, must take immediate action to combat the pervasive problem of sexual assault. I think that Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, should be given the job I call “Personal Direct Special Adviser to the President on Women’s and Girls’ Issues and Related Personal Matters.” In order to address this national shame in a manner that is both more direct and thorough.

The prevalence of perpetrators like Wilson Sunday, who openly confesses to raping young girls, highlights the urgent need to address this issue. In Nigeria, there is a lack of comprehensive data on the number of sexual offenders, especially among those who have been arrested and convicted. The media reports on cases of sexual assault and violence, but little is being done to understand and effectively combat these heinous acts.

Over the past eight years, with Northern Muslim men in positions of power, the situation for young women in Nigeria has worsened. Strict religious practices that fail to recognize child marriage as a form of sexual misconduct contribute to a culture where harmful practices, including imposed marriages and sexual assault persist. These conducts are not limited to the north; they are firmly embedded across Nigerian society, putting females of all ages at risk.

The vast majority of male sexual offenders in Nigeria face little to no legal consequences, leaving girls and women vulnerable. The non-ratification of the Child Rights Act of 2003 by all states, especially in the North due to religious opposition, further hampers efforts to protect girls and women from sexual pressures, exploitation, and offenses.

It is crucial to establish a robust legal framework that addresses sexual offenses and crimes against children in Nigeria. Wilson Sunday’s case, a repeat offender who admitted to raping five children in a short period, underscores the urgency for such a system. Many adult sex offenders fall within the age range of their twenties to fifties, and most sexual assaults occur within existing relationships known to the victim or their family. Implementing programs like neighborhood watches and patrols can provide additional protection.

Sadly, Wilson Sunday is not an isolated case. There are many ‘Wilson Sundays’ in Nigeria, and his case reminds me of Danladi Wari, 65, a Nigerian man who was detained in Adamawa State in May after being accused of defiling a nine-year-old girl. Wari, a shoemaker, and tailor, is accused of sexually assaulting the young man he enticed into his community room.

A few years ago, the Edo State Police Command arrested 63-year-old Sunday Igbinokhuaihe on allegations of defiling a young girl, age 2. He allegedly shattered the girl’s hymen after enticing her into his room with a loaf of bread while her mother was making supper.

In 2021 in Kaduna, two Islamiyah schools are Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located at Rigasa in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state where a six-year-old girl was raped while the second school, Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia Local Government was where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly impregnated by the teacher at the school took place.

University Professor Felix Anyaegbulam, whose adolescent intern became pregnant to him, was arrested on November 22, 2021, by the Ebonyi Police Command for repeated rape of his gateman’s daughter. Anyaegbulam, Professor of Geophysics at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI).

In June 2023 Bright Okutuoma was recently accused of defiling a kid in the Ibaa community of Rivers State’s Emohua Local Government Area. Okutuoma’s contact with the girl next door started when he asked her to help him buy a sachet of water. Okutuoma defiled her daughter in his flat, according to the minor’s mother, when she returned with the sachet of water. “The boy told her that if she opens her mouth (to tell anyone), she will die,” she explained. A policewoman, whose identity was yet to be disclosed, has been accused of offering ₦500,000 as settlement to the family of a 5-year-old girl that was recently defiled.

Recently in Emohua Local Council of Rivers State police arrested a 55-year-old resident pastor of a new generation church, identified simply as Pillar, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Ndele community, Emohua Local Council of Rivers State, the girl l normally goes to the church to relax, then comes back in the evening.

In May 2023, in Lagos State, the police command in Lagos State arrested a security guard who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl.

Dr. Femi Olaleye, MD of the Optimal Cancer Care Foundation (OCCF), is scheduled to stand trial in 2022 in an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for the alleged defilement of his wife’s 16-year-old niece.

In February 23 of 2022, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, The ICIR, had a headline “For bribes, police truncate defilement, rape cases, deny victims justice…”

On March 21, 2020, Abubakar Danraka, an Imam and the Chief Pharmacist at Abuja’s National Hospital, was arrested after being accused of drugging and raping a 12-year-old child at his residence. .A neighbor of the pharmacist’s son’s mother learned through her son, who returned home late at night, that her son had been defiled by the defendant, who had coaxed him inside his house by providing him with water to drink before sleeping off the consequences of the trauma.

Chidi Nkire, a resident of the Obingwa Local Government Area, was reportedly held by members of the Abia State Vigilance Group a few days ago on suspicion of defiling three of his small children.

Nkire is accused of sexually abusing his 14-, 12-, and 8-year-old children. He stated that his wife, with whom he had a disagreement and drove her to leave the house, now uses children as a sexual alternative and blamed his actions on the devil and demonic spirits.

In 2019, in Lagos State, nine-year-old pupil informed authorities how a 40-year-old policeman, Andy Eghobamien, lured her into his apartment and defiled her on numerous occasions. He was a neighbor, who lives in the same residential area as the girl’s mother. This just came out at the time of writing: Six Anambra boys’ gang-rape girl, victim’s mother decries missing pants. The offenders, aged 16, 17, 18, 20, and 27, were reported to have committed the deed after ambushing and pushing the victim into a room, where they took turns defiling her and TV Presenter Raped in Niger, Suspects Arrested: A gang of six men are reported to have raped an 18 year old private Television Station presenter in Lapai town of Niger state.”

These few examples and others highlight the pervasive nature of sexual offenses in Nigeria. These acts of sexual violence occur across different socioeconomic backgrounds, religions, and races. However, women’s sexual safety has not received adequate attention compared to the focus on male offenders.

To combat this issue, Nigeria’s new government must prioritize the protection of children from predators who prey on their vulnerability. Recognizing that sexual abusers can come from any background, age, gender, education, or culture is the first step in safeguarding the population. Developing a functional registered sex offenders’ system can help identify known perpetrators within communities. Efforts should focus on raising awareness and educating the public to recognize warning signs and take preventive measures.

Communities should be vigilant in identifying potential predators, understanding that they can be found in various professions, socioeconomic backgrounds, and tribal and ethnic groups. Strangers may approach children innocuously, engaging them in conversations that seem harmless but can lead to dangerous situations. Parents must be cautious and not disclose information about their young children to unfamiliar individuals.

Addressing the issue of sexual offenses requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. President Tinubu’s administration must take swift action to establish an effective legal framework, prioritize the protection of women and children, and promote public awareness and education. By actively working to reduce sexual offenses, Nigeria can create a safer society for all its citizens.

It’s essential to remain vigilant and be aware of individuals who approach your child and initiate conversations when you’re not around. Even if someone appears respectable and professional, it’s crucial to be cautious, as predators often manipulate their appearance to gain trust. Predators may develop deviant relationships with minors, as they find it easier to open to children and prefer their company over that of adults. Pay special attention to adults who frequently engage with young audiences, as this may indicate ulterior motives.

When a perpetrator admits to a previous child molestation charge, it should raise serious concerns. Most adults have never been accused of sexually abusing a minor, so even one previous complaint is a significant red flag, let alone multiple allegations involving different victims. Rather than paranoia, being prepared and educated about the signs of child predators is necessary to avoid potential dangers. By increasing our awareness and understanding, we can better recognize danger signs and protect one another.

Child predators often exhibit specific behaviors that can help identify them. These include excessive physical displays of affection, requesting children to keep secrets, inappropriate texting or communication, and a keen interest in pornography, especially child pornography. Individuals who work or interact extensively with children, such as coaches or babysitters, may also pose a higher risk. The “VIP Aspect” refers to the pattern of hidden child abuse by influential people across generations, emphasizing the need to be cautious even with individuals in positions of power.

Factors such as unemployment, divorce, or the death of a loved one can led some adults to resort to child sexual abuse as a coping mechanism. Women who are hostile or victims of abuse themselves may also victimize their own children. Drug and alcohol abusers are more likely to target children, and favoritism towards specific children within a family can be a sign of potential abuse. Pay attention to physical and emotional signs of excessive affection and inappropriate behavior.

To prevent child abuse, it’s crucial to establish child protection measures and educate adults on child body safety. This includes creating a safe environment, developing child-friendly activities and gatherings, and raising awareness about potential risks online. Adults should be knowledgeable about the signs of child predators and actively protect children from harm. By implementing these strategies, we can effectively ensure the safety of our children and prevent instances of child abuse.

It’s crucial to implement programs and measures to protect children from abuse. Here are some initiatives and actions that can help prevent and address child abuse:

Establishments, such as schools, sports clubs, religious institutions, and community centers, should establish norms that prioritize the safety of students and members. Staff, volunteers, and faculty should receive training on sexual misconduct prevention, reporting procedures, and creating a safe environment. To protect children and adults from sex offenders, it is important to establish residency restrictions. These restrictions should enforce a distance of 500 to 2000 feet between sex offenders’ residences and places where children frequently gather in the community. To determine this distance, a straight line measuring 1,000 feet should be drawn from the offender’s residence to the nearest boundary line of schools, childcare centers, or other educational facilities. By implementing these guidelines, we can enhance the safety of our communities and reduce the risk posed by sex offenders.

Implement evidence-based programs in schools that increase students’ awareness of sexual abuse and empower them to take preventative actions. Programs that can educate students about potential dangers and teach them how to protect themselves. Encourage parental involvement through presentations, pre- and post-tests, and home connection materials.

Develop treatment programs for individuals who have sexually offended children in prisons and in communities. These programs should focus on changing offender behavior, reducing the likelihood of reoffending, and promoting responsibility and accountability. Treatment modalities may include group or individual therapy, victimization awareness, empathy training, cognitive restructuring, relapse prevention planning, anger management, and social skill development.

Establish and maintain a sex offender registry to help law enforcement track and monitor individuals convicted of sex-related crimes. The registry should comply with privacy regulations while providing relevant information to law enforcement and the public to enhance community safety.

In cases where a person is deemed to have a mental disorder that endangers society, civil commitment may be used as a form of treatment and protection. This involves confining the individual to a secure institution to receive necessary mental health therapies and prevent future victimization.

Conduct psychological evaluations for both victims and perpetrators of child sexual abuse. These evaluations can help assess the mental health impact on victims, identify psychological disorders or symptoms, and guide appropriate treatment options. For offenders, psychological evaluations can help determine the root causes of their behavior, assess the risk of recidivism, and guide treatment interventions.

Develop aftercare programs for sex offenders to support their reintegration into society after release from incarceration or treatment. These programs can assist individuals in maintaining accountability, establishing routines, addressing housing and employment challenges, and providing ongoing support.

Implement policies and legislation that prioritize child protection and safeguard victims’ rights while respecting cultural sensitivities. Collaborate with legal experts, human rights organizations, and international partners to address gaps in the legal system and enhance the training and education of professionals involved in handling sex offense cases.

By implementing these programs and initiatives, we can work towards preventing child abuse, supporting survivors, and promoting the rehabilitation and accountability of offenders. It’s important to remember that addressing child abuse requires a comprehensive approach involving education, prevention, intervention, treatment, and legal measures.

In conclusion, relatives of sex offenders, especially those who victimize children, should quit pleading on their behalf. The problem is deeply rooted in their personalities, which leads to repetition. Families need to stop begging and providing money to settle matters out of court, and the police and courts need to begin prosecuting those responsible for these crimes, without being tempted to take bribes or ignore them. The discipline, punishment, and treatment of sexual offenders is essential.

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi, a native of Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria, is a forensic, clinical, and legal psychologist based in the United States. His notable contributions have been made in the field of forensic-clinical psychology. He also founded the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change, which is dedicated to improving psychological well-being in African institutional settings.

Professor Oshodi is a forensic psycho-prescriptive expert on African institutional and governance concerns, having lectured at universities and colleges in the United States and Africa. He emphasizes the concepts of psychology in his work, which includes over fifty academic publications and books, as well as over 300 public opinion articles. His latest work, "Concise Psychology: An Integrated Forensic Approach to Psychology for Global African Settings," highlights his expertise.