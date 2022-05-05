Sexual Abuse: 24-year-old Woman lures a Juvenile to her home, has Sex with him

A 24-year-old Laura Stephenson has been sentenced to 21 months in Jail after luring a 15-year-old schoolboy to her home and had sex with him.

Laura Stephenson, now 38, was given a 21-month sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after she admitted to two sexual activity with the boy.

She had exchanged flirty messages with the school boy and then slept with him while her partner was away for work.

The boy, whose name has been kept anonymous for legal reasons, suffered mental issues which led to him disclosing the abuse to his GP before a referral was made to social care.

In her Police Interview, Miss Laura Stephenson admitted the pair had slept together but argued it was consensual.

According to the investigating officer, Natalie Duffy, Stephenson was aware that her actions were wrong but pursued the teen regardless.

She said:

‘’Stephenson claimed she knew her actions were wrong due to the boy’s age, but this wasn’t enough to stop her, and instead she presented a number of excuses for her perverse actions.’’

‘’She exploited a family’s trust in her and I’m thankful that this is reflected in her receiving a custodial sentence and being placed on the register.’’

Laura Stephenson was however, given a 21-month sentence at Sheffield Crown Court.

Duffy commended the juvenile for coming forward and assisting the police with their investigations into Miss Laura Stephenson.

‘’I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous courage he has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

‘’Abuse like this can have life-long, damaging impacts for victims and we will do all we can, alongside social care, to support those at risk and seek justice on their behalf.’’

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, please know we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you,’’ she said.

Miss Stephenson was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to pay victim costs of £140.

