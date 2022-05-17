Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Sex Scandal: Polytechnic student dies during sex romp with girlfriend

Sex Scandal: Polytechnic student dies during sex romp with girlfriend

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

A student of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo state, Identified only as Oromidayo a National Diploma level 2, from the department Civil Engineering is reported to have passed away while engaging in coitus with his girlfriend.

While his is girlfriend, Aramide, also an ND level 2 student in the Department of Business Administration was rendered unconscious due to a marathon sexual activity, Oromidayo, the deceased is said to have been confirmed dead.

Sahara reporters shares that the lovers had engaged in a sex romp after they returned from the school’s campus. They also suspected the two lovers might have taken a some substances to enhance their sexual libido.

Oromidayo’s neighbor, confirmed the sad incident as he reported to the press.

He said:

‘’He is in my faculty. Yesterday was supposed to be the day we start our examinations but the school closed down. There was protest yester; so he and his girlfriend went back home. they drugged themselves and started having sex. The guy is dead now and the babe who is in coma is at the University College hospital’’.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

