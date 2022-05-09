Sex Scandal: Apostle Suleman gets Dammed over Alleged Sexual Activity with Singer Stephanie Otobo

A Nigerian-Canadian singer, Stephanie Otobo has called out Apostle Suleman over alleged sexual activities which happened between them.

The singer on Monday, took to her twitter account to accuse the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries for trying to cover up sexual activities they had together.

While social media users were doubting the authenticity of her accusations, the singer followed up with private pictures of themselves exchanging nudity.

In her tweet:

‘’If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren’t public pics in the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different.’’

She expressed that the man of God had threatened her with the police while she was on a visit to Nigeria for a feature with Nigerian artist, Timaya.

‘’Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using the police to shut me up because I Visited Nigeria to feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing,’’ she added.

While the accusation has caused lots of reactions Apostle Suleman however, hasn’t made any official statement cornering the case.

