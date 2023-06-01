Sevilla beat AS Roma to win their 7th Europa League title

Sevilla last night defeated AS Roma to win their seventh UEFA Europa title (the most by any club). Sevilla claimed the title over Jose Mourinho’s Roma in a 4-1 penalty shootout after both sides settled for 1-1 at full time at the Puskas Arena, Budapest.

Dybala’s 35th-minute goal earned Roma the first half lead, however Mourinho was put in an anguish mood in the 55th when an own goal from his defender Gianluca Mancini helped Sevilla level up to 1-1 which was eventually the score line at full time.

It was not a good day for Gianluca Mancini who scored an own goal and also missed a penalty shot for Roma along with Roger Ibanez. Roma missed two penalties while Sevilla scored the whole four they played.

Jose Mourinho won the first edition of the European third quarter-tier title, UEFA Conference League for Roma last season, it would have been historical if he had laid his hands on the UEFA Europa League last night.

Here’s what Jose Mourinho had to say after the Europa League final:

This is sport. The players can’t be criticised at all.

“That’s what I said to the team. We’re dead physically and mentally. It’s not a fair result and there were several moments that we should talk about. We’re dead tired and proud. You can lose a game but not your dignity and professionalism. I’ve won five European finals and I’ve lost this one but I go home proud. The lads gave everything.”

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

