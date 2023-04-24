A staggering 6.9 million client complaints were submitted by seven Nigerian banks in 2022.

In comparison to the 4.48 million complaints the banks got in 2021, this indicates a considerable increase of 54% or 2.42 million complaints.

Access Bank Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, and Jaiz Bank Plc are a few of the banks under question.

The data was taken from the bank’s yearly financial reports submitted to the Nigerian Exchange.

Analysis showed that 6.76 million of the total complaints were handled, while 142,636 were postponed until 2023.

Access Holdings Plc, United Bank of Africa Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company had the most complaints from customers, respectively, with 2.82 million, 1.41 million, and 1.01 million.

Additionally, 475,499, 404,179, and 673,709 complaints were made to Zenith Bank, Wema Bank Plc, and Union Bank, respectively.

The largest non-interest bank in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank Plc, received 118,429 complaints.

Customers requested the most refunds from United Bank for Africa Plc, with N86.34 billion, followed by Access Holdings Plc, with N76.37 billion, and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, with N30.47 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company all have refund demands totaling N2.16 billion, N17.58 billion, and N1.47 billion, respectively.

With N863.09 million, Jaiz Bank Plc had the lowest amount of refund requests.

It’s important to note that the majority of refund requests were granted.