Seun Kuti’s Case Adjourned As Magistrate Fails To Attend Sitting

Seun Kuti Case
The Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State, presided over by Adeola Olatubosun, has adjourned the trial of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, to Wednesday. The sitting could not hold after the magistrate absented herself from the court, Sahara Reporters said.
 Seun has been taken back to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti,” a source at the court said. “The court sitting has been adjourned till tomorrow; the magistrate is not around.”
It was reported on Monday that the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, was plotting to ensure that Kuti was taken to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, to certify that he is “mentally sick
 “The police are trying to take the Afrobeat musician to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State to declare him mentally sick. You can imagine what that can cause his musical career in Nigeria and abroad,” a source said on Monday.

