“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” – Mark 10:45 NASB

As the Son of God, Jesus could have been delivered from any danger by tapping into all the power available to Him. He could have amassed wealth or orchestrated events to maximize His own comfort. Yet He did none of these things.

Instead of using these advantages for His own pleasure, Jesus spent His life serving others. He did not come to earth to have a good time or receive praise and recognition. Rather than asking others to serve Him, He came to serve them.

But even more than serving, He came to be a human sacrifice. He gave His life “as a ransom for many.” Concerned only for us, He gave Himself that we might be free from sin and the chains that bind us.

The world is filled with people who think mainly about themselves. They look for every opportunity to get ahead, gain an edge, maximize their pleasure, and have others serve them. But Jesus said that the greatest rewards come to those who serve. The way to “become great” is to be a servant. And if we want to be first, we need to be the “slave of all” (vs. 43-44)..

Today, realize that Jesus came to set you free—free from sin and pain, fear and worry, hopelessness and doubt. He wants you to experience the fullness of His Kingdom and then help to set others free.

Ask God to give you a burden for Souls. Look for opportunities to serve and minister to others. Dedicate your time, talent, and treasure to God’s Kingdom, and use these resources to spread the Good News.

*Prayer:*

Father, thank You that I am free! Use me to bring this freedom to others and take the Gospel to the world. Help me to be a servant. I dedicate my life to You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.