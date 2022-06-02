Serving Federal Lawmaker, Azubogu Clinches APGA Ticket To Vie For Anambra South Senatorial Seat

The member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Engr Chris Azubogu on Wednesday emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for the Anambra South Senatorial District election coming up in 2023.

Azubogu, emerged the winner of the primary election held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, with a total of 116 votes.

He beat his closest co-contestant, Chief Ben Nwankwo, who got 113 votes and other aspirants, Emma Nwachukwu and Akachukwu Nwankpo who polled 75 votes and 44 votes respectively.

A total of 334 delegates from the seven Local Government Areas comprising the Senatorial District including Aguata, Orumba North, Orumba South, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala, were accredited to vote at the primary election.

In an atmosphere of calm and tranquility, the delegates filed out to cast their votes in a ballot system, in the presence of officials of the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC and the party electoral committee.

Announcing the result of the primary election, the Secretary of the Anambra State National Assembly Primaries Committee, who is the returning officer for the election, Barr Steve Nworga said Azubogu won the election having polled the highest number of votes cast at the primary election.

In his speech after he was declared winner of the election, the lawmaker, Azubogu described the primary as a contest of brothers, insisting that he would not claim that he won but that his people have chosen him at this time, to serve them at the Senate.

He extended a hand of fellowship to all his co-contestants, saying APGA is one big family.

“To all my brothers who I contested this election with, they are all gentlemen and competent in their own right.

“I want to assure them that we will work together and I will return to seek their partnership so that APGA will win this election.

“I cannot do this alone,” he said.

Azubogu commended the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring that the right things are done, assuring him that he will partnership towards building a better Anambra State.

The lawmaker promised to make the APGA family who gave him their mandate product and attract quality dividends of democracy that will touch their lives in meaningful ways.