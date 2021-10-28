Following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, Spanish giants, Barcelona have announced the appointment of Sergi Barjuan as interim manager.

It should be noted that before his appointment, Barjuan was the coach of Barca B.

The club noted that he will remain in the position of interim manager until they hire a full-time manager to replace Koeman.

A statement on its website on Thursday, said “Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad”

“His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman.

“FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, shall be officially introducing Sergi Barjuan to the first team squad this afternoon before the training session at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“Sergi Barjuan will be attending to the media tomorrow Thursday from 1.00pm CEST in the pressroom at the Ciutat Esportiva to discuss the game against Alavés, with president Joan Laporta also appearing.”