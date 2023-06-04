Sergeant Dismissed by Lagos State Police Command Over N98,000 Extortion

 The Lagos state police command has dismissed one of its officers, Sgt. Ekpo Shimuyere, attached to Sogunle Division for extorting a young man of N98,000.
 Disclosing this to newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the Provost Department of the command had already disrobed the sergeant.
According to him, the sergeant collected the phone of his victim and used a POS operator to transfer N98,000 out of the N100,000 in the young man’s bank account. Hundeyin said that the action of the policeman was contrary to the ethics of the profession.
 “Police got the complaint from the victim and the officer denied the crime when he was contacted. The command placed him under detention so that he will not tamper with the evidence. We wrote to his bank and obtained his statement of account. We were able to trace the money to where the POS operator transferred it to before transferring the money to the officer’s account. We followed due process to get his account. The victim was invited in the course of investigation, and he testified. The POS operator was also invited, and he said the officer requested him to transfer the money from the victim’s account to another one,” Hundeyin said
 He added that the sergeant was consequently subjected to Orderly Room trial in line with extant laws.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, has reviewed the orderly room procedure of the officer with Force No. 461654, attached to Sogunle Police Division and has approved the punishment of dismissal from the Force,” he said.

