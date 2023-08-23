Serena Williams Welcomes a Baby Girl

The Ohanian family of Serena Williams and Alexis has a new addition, the family is growing!

On August 22nd, The Ohanian family of Serena Williams welcome a baby girl, as their second child. In an Instagram photo featuring the family of four, Ohanian verified the name and the date.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

During the 2023 Met Gala, Williams revealed her second pregnancy while rocking a body-hugging black Gucci gown and flaunting her baby belly. She later confirmed the baby news on Instagram, saying she was excited about “the 3 of us [going] to the Met Gala,” alluding to Ohanian’s impending arrival as the third attendee.

The famous athlete stated her desire to grow her family in a poignant article about her tennis retirement that was released in 2017.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” she wrote at the time. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”