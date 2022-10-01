The Member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr Chris Azubogu has called for greater support for Nigeria’s security agencies in the onerous task of protecting the citizens.

Azubogu made the call on Friday in a chat with newsmen at Nnewi.

The lawmaker recalled how exactly a year today, (September 30, 2021) his convoy was viciously attacked by unknown assailants at Nnobi in Idemili South LGA, Anambra State in a swift operation in which he was believed to be the principal target.

“As God would have it, I was not in the convoy which was coming to pick me from the airport.

“Quite unfortunately though, one of the drivers in the convoy, Mr. Ikechukwu, was killed in the attack. May his soul continue to rest in peace. Amen!

“The very sad curve for me was that the late Mr. Ikechukwu actually resumed work the same day he was brutally killed; after he had reached out to my Chief Driver who helped him secure the much-needed job through which he had planned to fend for his young family,” the lawmaker recalled.

Azubogu, who is the APGA candidate for the 2023 Anambra South Senatorial election, noted that it is traumatic each time one remembers that a young man who strives to feed his family from proceeds of a legitimate job was killed by heartless criminals who take liberty in destroying what they cannot create.

He said; “Each time I mull that attack, I couldn’t help but wonder what could be the gain for people who have developed the penchant to waste human lives they cannot create.

“There is no gainsaying that violent crimes is a societal plague which spread or sustenance leaves everyone unsafe.

“It endangers society at large and we can only defeat the scourge when we stand and work together. We must therefore unite in supporting Mr. Governor’s effort and resolve to end insecurity and violent crime in our dear state.

“While I continue to mourn my late driver who was killed in that attack, I also thank God for sparing the lives of others, the injured and myself inclusive.

“Because the Bible outlines in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances.”

Azubogu explained that he was to be in Awka, to receive an award from Ohaneze Ndigbo Anambra State Chapter, but had to shelve that itinerary in deference to the incident, since it coincided with the day of the attack.

“I could not just bring myself together to travel,” he concluded.