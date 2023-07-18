Senegalese goalkeeper killed in attempt to cross the sea to Spain 

A Senegalese amateur goalkeeper, Mbaya has been killed following his attempt to cross the the Mediterranean Sea to Spain for a better career in Europe.

According to numerous reports, the amateur goalkeeper who played for an amateur club ASC Thiawlene was murdered in his attempt with friends to move to Europe illegally.

ASC Thiawlene paid their condolence to the player on their Facebook page.

We deeply regret the death of our friend, goalkeeper, and Champion, and we express our solidarity with his family at this difficult time.”