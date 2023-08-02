Senegalese forward Sadio joins Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC

Saudi Pro League giant, Al Nassr has revealed the signing of Sadio Mane just after a year. The 31-year-old forward joined the German record champions Bayern, from Liverpool a year ago.

Mané made 38 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, scoring 12 goals. The two-time African Footballer of the Year won the Bundesliga title as well as the German Supercup during his time in Munich.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO: “We want to thank Sadio Mané for the past season. It certainly wasn’t an easy year for him, getting injured just before the World Cup and being unable to take part in it with Senegal, who he’d previously led to a first triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification.

Because of his long lay-off, he also couldn’t have the impact at FC Bayern that we all and he himself had hoped for. That’s why we came to the joint decision that he’ll begin a new chapter in his career and make a new start at a different club. We wish him all the best and lots of success for the challenges ahead at Al Nassr.”

