Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has taken delivery of security equipment and information gadgets donated by the Senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

The items include 6000 Streetlights with Surveillance Cameras, 1000 walkie talkies, trained personnel, among others.

The Governor recieved the items at FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi/Ozubulu during the Anambra South Security Surveillance and Information Technology Summit.

“Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is a true onye Anambra, so I appreciate, congratulate, and applaud him on behalf of the government and good people of Anambra. We gladly accept this gift for the safety of Anambra South”, Soludo stated.

“We must ensure that the skilled security people adhere to the Anambra State Vigilante Law and Police Act.”

Governor Soludo gave the Senator his word that the Solution Security team, made up of the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, would work with him to make sure that the security agencies were operating cooperatively in accordance with the existing security architecture and that the technology was properly set up.

“I must express my sincere gratitude to Sen. Ifeanyichukwu Ubah for coming up with this specific idea to secure Anambra South.

“The seven local governments in Anambra South, including Ogbaru, were under siege when I took over office.

“Because of the gun violence and homicides that were occurring at the time, we couldn’t conduct campaigns in these areas adequately.

“We made the decision to take on these crooks and retake our state.

“Everyone’s job is to protect lives and property. Men, women, and children all have a part to play. Speak up if you see something.

“We reactivated the Anambra State Security Trust Fund law and requested donations from Ndị Anambra. Since we shall be developing Anambra State together, many people responded to our invitation by providing money, vehicles, technology, and other items.

Soludo insisted, “We have come today to honour one such big endeavors”.

The Governor disclosed that after the election, he will meet with representatives from each political party in Anambra and pleaded with them to put partisan politics aside since government belongs to everyone, saying that his agenda is development of Anambra.” Governor Soludo emphasized

Continuing, “I’m asking members of the National Assembly regardless of party affiliation that we should work together for the development of Anambra. The celebration today is an Anambra event, not a political one.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah congratulated the Governor for keeping his promise to visit Nnewi.

“We have come to inform all of our adversaries who have predicted that Anambra South will not prosper that we will permanently sweep out all criminal elements in collaboration with the State Government.”

“We have developed a project called “Secure Anambra South Project” to combat security issues.

“What we are seeing here is a deliberate alliance between the offices of the Anambra South Senatorial District and the government of the State.

“The initial group of trained personnel is here to protect the investments as well as to ensure in collaboration with other security agencies that investors coming to invest in the state won’t be afraid.”

“Our security will henceforth speak in every neighborhood with a single voice. We’ll set up communication and security devices to continue to protect our people”

“The installation of street lights is our initial phase, followed by the installation of surveillance cameras.” The Senator stressed

In order to further up the fight against insecurity in the state, he asked the residents of Anambra State to support the state legislature and security apparatus.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi, informed the governor that it will take the personnel all day and night to complete the installation.

Additionally, he stated that well-trained staff members are prepared to work and that more than 1000 walkie-talkies with communication components have been bought.

“The initiative, which has commenced in your senatorial district, is fantastic and in keeping with your pledge to use technology everywhere, notably in security”, he remarked.

Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Anambra State Executive Council Members among others were present at the event.