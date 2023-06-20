Senator Ojudu greases Oyebanji’s palms with encomiums, denies looking for appointment

A former Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Babafemi Ojudu on Monday described the leadership quality of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji as a rare type in the annals of the state, stressing that the Governor’s style of seeking advice from all leaders irrespective of political leaning is unprecedented.

Senator Ojudu, the erstwhile Special Adviser to former President Mohammadu Buhari on Political Matters, who was on a courtesy visit to the Governor also commended Governor Oyebanji for his excellent performance since assuming office.

He said the policies of the Oyebanji administration have really impacted Ekiti people positively.

Briefing journalists after he had a closed door meeting with the Governor, Senator Ojudu said the feedback from all the critical stakeholders in the state was a cheering one, adding that the Governor’s ability to creatively gather resources for aggressive developmental programmes was highly commendable.

“Everything that has come out here since he became Governor has been positive, I have been around for five days and people have been coming to my house, APC, PDP and a few Labour people also came and then is like we have a one-party state.

“It just appears that he’s serving the people and he’s serving them well.

“One day I learnt he was in Ikere meeting with the physically challenged people and promising them all the facilities that would make life better for them, these are positive signals and again reaching out to leaders, those who supported him and those who did not, leaders of opposition parties, all of that for me is the essence of leadership.

“I have met with some Kings since I came back and the kind of things I had them say is cheering, both the elite, the poor, the holy people, everybody seems to be happy and the fact that he has been able to be creative enough to find resources to do some of the things that have brought them active also for me is a plus for his excellency.” The former Senator said.

While speaking on how he intends to contribute to the success of the Oyebanji led-administration, Senator Ojudu said “I will be coming here once in a while to be giving the Governor the people’s feedback from both within and outside the state on what the people are saying and since am not looking for an appointment, I believe his doors will be open for me and also reach out to other Ekiti people outside Nigeria who can add value to all of us here so that we can have a better place for all of us,” he added.

The Lawmaker urged the Governor to continue with his good work, saying his aspiration and goal to make life better for the people of the state has been achieved by the Oyebanji led-administration.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji, who said he was excited to have the former lawmaker in his office expressed appreciation to all leaders in the state for their collaborative efforts at repositioning the state for improved welfare and shared prosperity and thanked them for reposing so much confidence and trust in his government. He promised not to take their support for granted.

The Governor added, “I’ve been blessed with the support of nearly all the leaders in Ekiti State and I’m not taking that support for granted. And I’m grateful to God for the benefit of having them to guide me.”

