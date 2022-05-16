Senator Odebiyi Concerned About Insecurity In The Land

The Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly and Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Tolu Odebiyi has expressed concern over the rising level of insecurity in the country, stating that all hands must be on the deck to curtail the situation.

Odebiyi, who was addressing newsmen in Abuja noted that no meaningful economic progress can be achieved in an atmosphere that is characterized by pervasive insecurity. He, however, commended the security agencies for what they have been able to do so far to tame the monster, but noted that much more was needed to be done, especially in the area of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Responding to a question on what his Committee was doing to ensure the security of lives and property in Abuja and its environs which were reported to have been encircled by bandits and terrorists, Odebiyi allayed the fears of residents and disclosed that the Committee, in conjunction with the FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello and security agencies, have been working round the clock to ensure that the FCT remains safe.

Some of the measures that have been taken, according to him, include increased security surveillance, intelligence gathering, mounting of road blocks, stop and search and regular raiding of black spots within the FCT.

Senator Odebiyi assured the residents of the FCT of the security of their lives and properties, adding that the security agencies were well motivated to check the infiltration of the nation`s capital by bandits and terrorists.

Like this: Like Loading...