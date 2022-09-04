The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, was on Saturday honoured with the DISTINGUISHED ICON OF HOPE AWARD by SS Peter and Paul, Idoma Catholic Community (SSPPICC).

The occasion was the SSPPICC’s Honours Awards/Launching of National Secretariat, held at St. Francis Cathedral, Otukpo.

Presenting the award to Senator Abba Moro, the National President of SSPPICC, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo Owobi, KSJI, said the award was in recognition of the Distinguished Senator’s contribution to nation-building, the growth of the Church and the sound representation on the floor of the Senate.

He said Senator Moro deserved every honour and award. He enjoined him to keep up with his good works.

The award confers on the Senator automatic Patronship of SSPPICC.

In his response, Senator Moro said he was overwhelmed by the recognition. He said he had to leave Abuja Saturday morning to attend the event because of the importance attached to it. He said he wholeheartedly accepted the award and said he would continue to provide quality leadership and representation that is good for all.

On the proposed national secretariat of SSPPICC, Senator Moro said he would serve as an ambassador for the project to ensure that it’s completed and commissioned in 2023.