The Senator of the People’s Democratic Party representing Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State in the Nigerian Senate, James Manager has denied the report circulating in the media that he has left the party.

In a statement by his special assistant, Elliot Otobo Ugbome, the senator said there is no iota of truth in the report that he has joined the All Progressives Congress.

“This is the handwork of mischief makers and it should be thrown into the waste bin.

“Senator Manager as the pioneer State Chairman of the party, Chief Julius he can’t and will never destroy the house he laboured to build.

“He is the Father of the Party in Delta State and he will continue to play that fatherly role as was displayed in the last Presidential and the National Assembly elections.

“He was one of the few Leaders who won his unit, ward and Local Government Area in the last elections and that’s an indication that he is serious minded and a committed party man.

“I passionately appeal to all his supporters and loyalist not to be deceived by that false alarm.

We should all be mindful of the fact that rumour mongering mill is well activated now to spread unfounded rumours as an instrument to confuse voters against next Saturday elections,” the statement said.

Recall that he became a senator in 2003.

