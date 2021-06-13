Sunday, June 13, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Senate President, Lawan Gives Fresh Update On Constitution Review

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has revealed that the national assembly has reached an advanced stage in the constitution review exercise.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Lawan said “Our Committees at the Senate and House of Representatives are collating the views and submissions by Nigerians from across the country”.

He said the final report is now being expected and “we hope to debate the recommendations and take a vote on them before we proceed on our annual vacation in July”.

The president added that “We are also set to pass the Electoral Act amendment Bill this June. This Bill contains provisions that address identified deficiencies in our electoral process so that we can sustain the progress that is being made in the system under the Fourth Republic”.

 

 

