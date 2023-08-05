Senate Declines Tinubu’s Request For Military Intervention In Niger Republic

The Senate has rejected an option of military operations in Nigeria’s neighbouring Niger Republic, however, calling on the ECOWAS Parliament and other leaders to condemn the coup d’etat in the country.

According to the Nigerian Senate, the Niger political impasse should be addressed politically rather than using military action.

Tinubu had written the Senate on Friday, seeking for the implementation of the Resolutions of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Niger Republic.

The communique issued by the ECOWAS leaders chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman, stated that military action would be carried against any country that forcefully toppled a democratically elected government.

Speaking after the closed-door session, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said at the closed-session they considered Tinubu’s request and resolved to go for a political solution rather than military action, considering the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

“At our executive session, the Senate condemned in totality the coup that took place in Niger Republic.

“The Senate commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Heads of State of ECOWAS on their prompt response.

Speaking further, the Senate President said the Senate was calling on the President of Nigeria, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, to further engage leaders to strengthen political options in resolving the political situation in Niger.

“The Senate is mandated to further engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how best to resolve the issue in view of the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

Meanwhile, the Northern Senators Forum has condemned the Niger coup, but rejected planned military action against the Junta.

The Northern Senators, who cautioned against the use of military power in Niger, added that Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should use diplomatic channel to address the situation rather than military might.

The lawmakers also frowned at economic and other sanctions imposed on Niger, adding that if the issue is not well managed, it will affect some of Nigerian States like Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno negatively.