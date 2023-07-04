Sen.Hope, Okigwe Road and 11th November 

I hadly know Sen.Hope Uzodima, the substantive governor of Imo State. The closest I got to him was years back in my Parish when he came for the parish harvest and bazzar event.

Though I have had about him and savoured the various public opinions about him which time may not allow me to share.

I have on many occasions expressed my “unbiased” assessment of his governance in Imo State which some of my colleagues who are pro Hope for reasons best known to them found unfavourable. Who cares! Afterall democracy is a game of interest either vested or vicarious, only those whose intentions are shrouded in self interest and greed, whose good works and achievements are below the bar of ridiculous can show obvious aversion for criticism both constructive and destructive.

Constructive criticisms will make governance a bit sensitive, taking the glory where necessary and making amendments where possible. Destructive criticisms get a life to thrive when the good works and sincerity of purpose in governance/ leadership are either in deficit or lacking.

My point here is, whether destructive or constructive criticisms, achievements and stunning performance are always highlights, standing tall and speaking truth undiluted in favour of the performers . It is only those who struggle with performance would get distracted and miffed over who says what and what is said about them.

Get focused , do the right things and allow those who peddle bad news to have field days for ones good achievements will always stand tall and dwarf any malicious intentions.

This of course is for those who think that Hope’ administration has been under unfounded criticisms by Hope’ enemies. If you love Hope and would want him to continue for the next four years, stop dispitating energy fighting his enemies and purveyors of destructive criticisms and get more focused in highlighting his achievements, advising him to do more, Imolites have eyes and would surely support anybody that gives hope and reason for them to believe in the future they so much desire.

Sen. Hope Uzodima no doubt has done well in many areas. Recently I passed through Okigwe road. That road before now was a death trap with many mini swimming pools at strategic points, drowning cars and making both human and vehicular movements nightmarish.

It is a good sight now with solar street lights mounted making the entire environment well lit. If that road becomes the only measure to assess his administration for a second tenure, none would take that ticket off his grip.

I speak about Okigwe road because I saw it in a state of disrepair and I am seeing it in a reconstructed state of amazing face lift. “Ukwa achi na aka anaghi eji enyo ele ya”( no one uses mirror to look at something that is visibly on ones palm)

With regard to Okigwe road nobody can give a different narrative and I will believe it. I wasn’t told, I saw it .It is my truth and my reality. In same way I am convinced of Okigwe road, someone somewhere could be convinced about a particular road in a messy situation and nothing will convinced such a person to the contrary that Hope is working. Governance is like an Elephant which part one holds unto becomes your definition and assessment of the governance of that governor or President.

Can the media team of Senator Hope be a bit classic and proactive in promoting the good achievements of the governor and pay less attention to criticisms however destructive. This is democracy not military. People are bound to talk and criticize, good leaders that know their worth listen more , talk less and act more to disapprove the seeming malicious intentions of their supposed opponents and shut them up with rock shattering achievements.

Turning oneself into attacking dogs doesn’t convince anybody, rather it pulls one to the gutters where both the opponents who strive to upset and you who struggles to protect become pigs in same gutter.

Argue less and show results. Evidence bleaks arguments.

I must therefore comment the commissioner of works who replied my concern on the way and manner Owerri- Umuahia road is being handled shabbily, already being patched not too long it tarred. His reply was professional and a sign post to how government officials should respond to criticisms not like mad dogs

“Thanks for your commendation on Okigwe and observation on umuahia Road. Please note that we are running against time in respect of the road. The rains have been consistent and almost delaying our target but that does not mean that we are compromising standards. Far from it, what we have on ground now is the binding course. We are yet to do the wearing course which will be an opportunity to correct any noticeable anomaly. Let me assure you that the most fundamental aspect of the construction was done without any problem. We cannot afford to lower the standard of the road because our integrity and those of the contractors and consultants are at stake. We are still on course and usually, asphalt and rain are strange bed fellows but once the sub-base as in this case is impregnable, any other issue is minor. Thanks so much my brother. We don’t know it all and always appreciate observations and constructive criticism as in this case. Bless you”. ( from Imo State commissioner for works)

I know many with bad impressions about that Owerri -Umuahia road before but with this clarification from the Commissioner of works, the previous impression will be changed. This is what is called public engagement and enlightenment. What you don’t know remains strange and good intentions not made known stand to be misunderstood.

Who wins Imo State gubernatorial election come 11th November is one who shows commitment and vision to give Imolites the dream State they all desire. One who positively engages them, explaining to them step by step how he intends to carry them on his wings and fly to that Eldorado.

Sen. Hope has done well in many areas. He has equal done badly in some areas too and In some areas he is neither here nor there. His media handlers should handle all these, letting the masses know why he failed in some areas, his plans on the areas not done and the progress so far made.

Well done Sen Hope on that Okigwe road. I give you 💯% on that road. What about other roads? What about security? What about salaries? What about infrastructures? I would want to hear and read your scorecards on these areas.

Wish you well come 11th November. Imolites are not smiling! Jungle is gradually maturing and the new lions are roaring to take over. Only God knows how it will all end.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

