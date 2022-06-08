Seeking Direction

‘When my heart was grieved and my spirit embittered, I was senseless and ignorant; I was a brute beast before you. Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And Earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart will fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:21-26 (NIV).

Do you find yourself needing direction at this time? If not, can you think of a time in which you did need direction? Most have been there at one point and this passage speaks to those people. Even in your darkest times the Lord holds your hand. You may not always know it, but God is there guiding you. What a great thing to know!

Dark days will likely come and sometimes it can be hard to see the Lord’s plan for you. Only by keeping with His direction can you see what His final plan is. For those in these times now, know that it will not always be this bleak.

Others may be accepting of direction already. Perhaps you also find yourself in a good place at the moment. For those, is there someone in your life who may have a grieving heart? We can be models for those people in what we say and do, and it turn the day may come in which they can return the favor. Nobody ever said you have to seek direction alone! And you certainly are not alone.

As this passage states, although your flesh and heart may fail, God will take you to glory when that day comes. We must take the time to seek out this direction so that we may get back on the right track. If you have grief in your life, now is the perfect time to pray to the Lord.

Prayer:

‘Father, continue to give me direction in both times of need and times of plenty and grace. While I strive to stay on a righteous path, I too sometimes need guidance. Show me the way and may I help others find the light as well. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

We all need direction at points in our lives. This is nothing to fret over but rather a common experience shared by all. Look toward the Lord and others who are willing to share their grace today. Are you in a place to share yours?

Be Greatly Blessed in what you decide!