157 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 9, 2021
See a soldier stand
Armed from top to ground
Fear nowhere near
Duty, clear and not so clear
To protect or destroy
Oh, it’s not sheer fashion
What’s then is his passion
Service I guess
But this dressed-mind not common
Utensils with no intention to eat,
Planters they will all delete
Benevolent defender, shall it be attacked forever
Waiting on soul’s commanding demand
