See a Soldier Stand

157 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 9, 2021

See a soldier stand

Armed from top to ground

Fear nowhere near

Duty, clear and not so clear

To protect or destroy

Oh, it’s not sheer fashion

What’s then is his passion

Service I guess

But this dressed-mind not common

Utensils with no intention to eat,

Planters they will all delete

Benevolent defender, shall it be attacked forever

See a soldier stand

Waiting on soul’s commanding demand

 

akaolisa1987@gmail.com

