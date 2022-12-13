The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13 headquarters, Ukpo, AIG Abutu Yaro, on Monday ordered the Commissioners of Police within the Zone, comprising Anambra and Enugu States, to enhance visibility patrol within their area of responsibilities.

Enugu state has in recent times witnessed increased crimes including kidnappings and robberies, as well as invasion and sacking of communities by herdsmen.

The AIG recently met with the Commissioners of Police in both states, to fashion out ways to address the issue as well as other security matters in the states under the command.

A statement by the spokesperson of the 13th zonal command of the Police, Nkeiruka Nwode, said the AIG’s order was sequel to the security threats at the disposal of the Zonal Command.

She revealed that the IGP has directed all the operational and tactical officers within the Zone to increase visibility patrol within vulnerable points, such as market, worship centres, schools, recreational and event centres as well as entry and exit points of the two states.

Nwode said; “The AIG also directs highway patrol to ensure synergy of patrol into the two adjourned states without recourse to state boundaries and urged commuters to come out and undertake their legitimate activities.

“He is also calling on community leaders, vigilante groups, hunters, and other local security outfits to deepen their synergy of action with the Police in the two states to root out the criminal elements terrorising the states.”

The statement quotes the AIG as urging people of Anambra and Enugu States to ignore illegitimate sit-at-home orders, saying it is to instil fear in the masses who go about their daily activities.

“AIG Abutu Yaro, thereby enjoined the good people of Anambra and Enugu State’s to ignore illegitimate restraining orders as it is to instil fear on the masses who go about their daily activities and urged them to rise up in unity against forces who are taking arms illegally on innocent citizens.

“Finally, he ordered the zonal Intelligence Bureau to intensify intelligence gathering and galvanise communities to stand up to intimidate and sheer criminalities,” the ZPRO said.