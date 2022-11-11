After an era of terrorizing citizens and evading security forces, the Kaduna State Government reports that the notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ has met his end.

The development was made known in an operational feedback from security agencies. A blurred photograph of the neutralized bandit leader was attached with the statement from the Kaduna State Government.

Painstaking investigations revealed atrocities he carried out with impunity in hard-to-reach locations.

It is believed that Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. He was one of the deadliest bandits leading other elements in terrorizing citizens of these general areas.

According to human intelligence sources, he was always dressed in green camouflage military fatigues and wielding an AK47 rifle. Such was his appearance during the duel with security forces which ultimately consumed him.

It was also gleaned that he led his bandits to engage in operations with cruelty, often killing kidnapped victims when ransoms were delayed or considered meager.

In his final stand, the notorious bandit in the company of his foot soldiers ran into an ambush laid by operatives in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries.

The security forces after the fierce battle successfully neutralized the bandit leader and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles and one set of camouflage military fatigues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other bandits escaped with gun wounds. It was further gathered that one of them died from injuries sustained in the fierce battle, with his remains carried away by other fleeing elements.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, received the feedback with gratitude and commended the personnel for their bravery in the fierce battle against the bandits.