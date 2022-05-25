Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Secondary school pupil vomits and dies after Teacher flogs him over homework
11
SHARES
96
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Secondary school pupil vomits and dies after Teacher flogs him over homework

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

A 12-year-old junior secondary school pupil of simple faith schools, Agbara, Lagos state, Emmanuel Amidu, has died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Surulere.

According to the victim’s father, Akinola Amidu, the Jss2 pupil was flogged by his teacher when he went to school on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He narrated that his son started vomiting shortly after he was beaten by his teacher. He was, however, immediately rushed to the state hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The victim’s father accused the school for trying to cover up his son’s death and protecting the teacher, Mr. Stevenson who allegedly flogged Emmanuel for not completing his assignment.

He said:

‘’I was at home that Thursday because I was on leave. I recall that Emmanuel asked me for money to buy a new exercise book and I gave him N500 to buy the book and give the remaining to his sister.

‘’Later that day, I was called by the management of the school that Emmanuel was vomiting. Meanwhile, this was a boy who left home without any health issues. I had to go to the school and we moved him to a hospital.

‘’I later learnt that the whole thing started after his class teacher, Mr. Steven, beat the whole of his class for not completing their mathematics assignment.

‘’Emmanuel was actually using my phone torchlight to do his assignment a day before, but I had to collect the phone from him and his sister because I needed to be in contact with the office. We had issues with our electricity at home.

‘’it was at LUTH that I lost my son. Meanwhile, the management of the school quickly ran to the Morogbo Police Station at Agbara to report that my son died from vomiting.

‘’How can somebody just die from vomiting if nothing triggers it? The management of the school is trying to protect the teacher.’’

Mr Akinola further pleaded that the federal government should give his family justice by arresting and prosecuting his son’s teacher.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle