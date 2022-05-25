Secondary school pupil vomits and dies after Teacher flogs him over homework

A 12-year-old junior secondary school pupil of simple faith schools, Agbara, Lagos state, Emmanuel Amidu, has died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Surulere.

According to the victim’s father, Akinola Amidu, the Jss2 pupil was flogged by his teacher when he went to school on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He narrated that his son started vomiting shortly after he was beaten by his teacher. He was, however, immediately rushed to the state hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The victim’s father accused the school for trying to cover up his son’s death and protecting the teacher, Mr. Stevenson who allegedly flogged Emmanuel for not completing his assignment.

He said:

‘’I was at home that Thursday because I was on leave. I recall that Emmanuel asked me for money to buy a new exercise book and I gave him N500 to buy the book and give the remaining to his sister.

‘’Later that day, I was called by the management of the school that Emmanuel was vomiting. Meanwhile, this was a boy who left home without any health issues. I had to go to the school and we moved him to a hospital.

‘’I later learnt that the whole thing started after his class teacher, Mr. Steven, beat the whole of his class for not completing their mathematics assignment.

‘’Emmanuel was actually using my phone torchlight to do his assignment a day before, but I had to collect the phone from him and his sister because I needed to be in contact with the office. We had issues with our electricity at home.

‘’it was at LUTH that I lost my son. Meanwhile, the management of the school quickly ran to the Morogbo Police Station at Agbara to report that my son died from vomiting.

‘’How can somebody just die from vomiting if nothing triggers it? The management of the school is trying to protect the teacher.’’

Mr Akinola further pleaded that the federal government should give his family justice by arresting and prosecuting his son’s teacher.