Arsenal’s title hope has been put into jeopardy after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to 19th-place Everton in the early kick-off of the English Premier League. Arsenal after 20 games are now 5 points below arch-rival Manchester City.

The clubs settled for a stalemate in the first half. Tarkowski’s 60th minute strike helped the Toffees with a massive three points after they have struggled with form under former manager Lampard.

Everton with the win have moved away from the relegation zone to 17th place.