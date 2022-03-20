SDP suffers defection as Akpoti-Uduaghan, supporters join PDP

It is a turning point for Kogi PDP – North Central Leaders

Key players in the politics of North Central on Saturday described Kogi State Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2019 governorship election, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as an astute consensus builder, a great mobilizer and prudent manager of human and material resources.

The Kogi State politician and lawyer recently joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

‘’Politics is all about service. We believe, very fervently, that you have so much to offer to Nigeria, particularly Kogi State in the years ahead’’

The leaders applauded the Kogi State politician for making the hardest and wisest political decision.

They urged Akpoti-Uduaghan, party supporters and well-wishers to squarely face the 2023 elections and ensure the PDP records victory in Kogi State.

‘’Akpoti-Uduaghan must join forces with other PDP chieftains to consume the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State’’.

In a press statement issued on Saturday in Lokoja and signed by the Chairman of North-Central Assembly, Alhaji Yinusa Suleiman, the leaders described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s entry into the PDP as a turning point for the opposition in Kogi State.

‘’It is indeed a step in the right direction’’

The statement emphasized Akpoti-Uduaghan’s contributions to Nigeria, her humanitarian values and superlative drive for service to fatherland.

Particularly, the leaders praised the PDP for making Nigeria a significant voice in the international community, improving the nation’s foreign reserves, paying off debts and exiting from the London and Paris Clubs of creditors.

They also commended the nation’s leading opposition party for the country’s telecommunication revolution, massive inflow of foreign investments, re-invigoration of the middle-class and massive improvement in the area of education, infrastructure, security, health, tourism and finance.

‘’We welcome Chief Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan to PDP’’

Akpoti-Uduaghan is expected to contribute to PDP’s victory and also bring her vision for the rapid development of Kogi State to fruition.