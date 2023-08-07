Schoolmates Set Up Fundraiser to Raise N10m Ransom for Kidnapped Former NAU SUG VP

Schoolmates, friends and associates of a former Students Union Government (SUG) Vice President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Queen Chikwendu, has set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ account to raise the sum of ten million naira being demanded as ransom by gunmen who kidnapped her.

TNC correspondent gathered from a schoolmate of the victim that she was kidnapped a few days ago in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja from Anambra State.

According to the source, the victim was abducted alongside other passengers, including a student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam (name not obtained), while the driver and one other passenger managed to escape.

It was gathered that the abductors of the former SUG Vice President later contacted her sister, who lives in Awka with her, and demanded a ransom of ten million naira (₦10,000,000) for her release.

The source also told our reporter that the kidnappers threatened to kill the victim within the next 48 hours if the ransom is not paid, as they don’t have enough space to keep abductees.

“They also contacted some of her closest friends with her number and made the same demand and issued the same threat,” the source said.

According to the source, some students, friends, and relatives of the victim have resorted to seeking donations and financial support from members of the public through the account number: Cynthia Uwah > 0062732850 > Access Bank.

TNC correspondent also confirmed that some classmates of the victim had taken to their Facebook and other social media handles to seek financial support towards raising the said ransom.

A friend of hers wrote, “This is a humble request to all Unizik alumni and anyone who is touched to help. They have set up the gofundme account. It’s a very hard time in the country but your widow’s mite will go a long way. Please.”

Another who was identified as her classmate penned; “I heard about the unfortunate kidnap incident of Queen Chikwendu yesterday along Kogi-Abuja expressway.

“They are demanding a ransom of 10M in the next 48 hours. They’ve threatened to kill her if the ransom is not paid within the timeframe.

“Dear friends, Zikites, please if you can, kindly support to ensure her safe return.

“After consultations, we’ve decided to use her close friends account to collect donations. She is very honest and will provide details of everyone who send in money.

“Please, lets SAVE Queen. Cynthia Uwah 0062732850 Access Bank.”

Queen Chikwendu, who hails from Abia State, was the UNIZIK SUG Vice President between 2017/2018 and was also a student of the English Language and Literature Department during her school years. She was also known to be a human rights advocate.