Schneider Electric has urged Nigerian firms to focus on existing building management systems for optimal functioning.

In a Monday interview with journalists, Product Application Engineer Tunde Olumuyiwa noted that the rise in energy prices in Nigeria over the past few years has made it necessary to control energy use, reduce costs, and raise the demand for value-added energy solutions.

He emphasized the value of adopting facility management tools for both cost-effectiveness and environmental objectives.

Olumuyiwa outlined the advantages and how this can be resolved using EcoStruxure technologies, adding, “The EcoStruxure solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption while maximising performance management in buildings and industries power systems. With the EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO) and Power Monitoring Expert (PME), FMCGS, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction businesses can efficiently track and manage energy consumption, monitor building systems, observe energy use, combine data from all energy assets, and access real time and past data with easy-to-use analytics from a central point.”

“The EBO and PME solutions simultaneously solves customer related problems – from lighting, air conditioning, plumbing and water monitoring, access, and security – EcoStruxure provides a value- added package inclusive and tailored to a customer’s specific need.”

He emphasized the negative effects of Nigerian firms’ lack of building management systems.

He claims that, “Operating today without proper systems management triggers excessive expenditure on energy, less effective operation and therefore reduced customer satisfaction.”

Nigeria has made a commitment to bringing down emissions across the energy sector to around 20% by 2030.

Consequently, implementing the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure innovation works in sync with furthering Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

Olumuyiwa emphasized substantial add-ons of the EcoStruxure solutions when asked how the solutions might be efficiently adopted to current organizations, “EBO and PME can be deployed at any stage from construction phase of a building or any phase by an expert. More importantly, they can be combined to deliver the best results in industries and guarantee management efficiency. Investing in these solutions will help with smooth building monitoring, resource conservation, while delivering top- notch services,” he added.

By 2030, the market for building management systems is expected to grow from $12.73 billion to $33.83 billion. As a result, both the national and global viewpoints contribute to the necessity of managing local energy resources.

