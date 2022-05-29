Scheme cannot afford to risk lives of Corps Members – NYSC DG appeals to Army for security

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has lauded the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services for supporting NYSC operations.

He gave the commendation today when he paid courtesy visits to the General Officer Commanding, 1 Div Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General KI Mukthar and Kaduna State Director, Department of State Services, Mr Abdul A. Enenche.

The DG who said that Corps Members were National assets added that the Scheme could not afford to risk the life of Corps Members, but would continue to intensify efforts on their welfare and safety.

He solicited for more security support for Corps Members especially for the forth-coming 2022 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course.

“I am appealing for more support for our Corps Members. Please we are appealing for more security at our Orientation Camp”, he said.

The GOC 1 Div Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General MI Mukhtar said that the Army would continue to do its best for Nigerians, as he promised more support for the Scheme in terms of security.

Also the Director, Department of State Services, Mr Abdul Enenche in his response commended the Director General on his appointment as the 19th Chief Executive of the Scheme.

He disclosed that the NYSC is a strategic organisation due to its capacity to deploy Corps Members to different States of the federation outside their states of origin.

Mr Eneche added that NYSC offers graduate youths the opportunity of knowing the country better during their period of service.

“We will do a further assessment of what we have done before and report to the appropriate quarters. I assure you that we will be there for you,” the DSS boss said.