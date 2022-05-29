Monday, May 30, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Anambra NYSC To Sanction Corps Members Who Violate COVID-19 Rules

Photo Credit: Author

Scheme cannot afford to risk lives of Corps Members – NYSC DG appeals to Army for security

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has lauded the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services for supporting NYSC operations.

He gave the commendation today when he paid courtesy visits to the General Officer Commanding, 1 Div Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General KI Mukthar and Kaduna State Director, Department of State Services, Mr Abdul A. Enenche.

The DG who said that Corps Members were National assets added that the Scheme could not afford to risk the life of Corps Members, but would continue to intensify efforts on their welfare and safety.

He solicited for more security support for Corps Members especially for the forth-coming 2022 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course.

“I am appealing for more support for our Corps Members. Please we are appealing for more security at our Orientation Camp”, he said.

The GOC 1 Div Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General MI Mukhtar said that the Army would continue to do its best for Nigerians, as he promised more support for the Scheme in terms of security.

Also the Director, Department of State Services, Mr Abdul Enenche in his response commended the Director General on his appointment as the 19th Chief Executive of the Scheme.

He disclosed that the NYSC is a strategic organisation due to its capacity to deploy Corps Members to different States of the federation outside their states of origin.

Mr Eneche added that NYSC offers graduate youths the opportunity of knowing the country better during their period of service.

“We will do a further assessment of what we have done before and report to the appropriate quarters. I assure you that we will be there for you,” the DSS boss said.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended