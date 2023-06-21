Scandal: New York Catholic Church to Hold ‘Pride’ Mass by Tony Ademiluyi

New York Catholic Church to Hold Pride Mass

Lifesite News reports a scandal of monumental proportions in the world’s economic and financial capital – New York.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle plans to hold a ‘pride’ mass in commemoration of the 1969 homosexual Stone Wall Riots that occupy a historical pride of place in the lives of the American LGBTQ community and their straight allies as well.

Lifesite News went further to report: The Church of St. Paul the Apostle, run by the now notoriously liberal Paulist Fathers, will hold the “LGBTQ” Mass on June 22 at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City, which contains sculptures of two homosexual couples entitled “Gay Liberation,” as well as “LGBTQ” flags signifying a spectrum of “sexualities.”

A Facebook event page indicates that the Mass will be held at 6:30 p.m. inside the Sheridan Square Viewing Garden at the monument in Greenwich Village and that the group will gather afterward at a nearby bar for “fellowship over drinks.” It is being hosted by St. Paul’s “LGBTQ+ ministry,” “Out at St. Paul,” which heretically endorses homosexual lifestyles in addition to transgender ideology.

The church held a Mass on Sunday concelebrated by the heretical, pro-homosexual Father James Martin, SJ, who has previously moderated a discussion for its “LGBTQ+ ministry.”

Father Thomas Petri, OP, a moral theologian and president of the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C., denounced the plans to associate the Mass with a lifestyle that “can destroy one’s relationship with God” in a statement to Catholic News Agency on Wednesday.

Fr. Petri noted that the Mass is meant to “turn our minds and hearts to things that are above and not to things below.”

“All the more is this the case for the Mass at Stonewall, where the monument, the statues, and the flags carry a meaning that most people rightly identify with a lifestyle, sexual activity, and an ideology that are all contrary both to the Christian understanding of the human person and to a life of chastity and virtue,” he said.

He added that “reveling in any identity and lifestyle that we know is contrary to living in the freedom of the children of God ultimately damages the soul and can destroy one’s relationship with God.”

“It’s not pastoral to facilitate anyone walking that path. There are much better ways to seek justice in the world without abandoning the vocation we all have to grow in holiness,” he continued.

As a Catholic who was born and bred in the faith and still practicing, I feel so ashamed of this open association with homosexuality as the Holy Church is fundamentally opposed to it despite decades of pressure to conform.

This will set an extremely dangerous precedent as the strategic importance of New York may make other states imitate this hocus pocus.

Many vulnerable children and impressionable youths may endorse gay rights since a prominent church in America sees nothing wrong with an open identification with it.

There is the need to adequately protect the spiritual health of the flock and so the Archbishop of New York should immediately step in to curb this crap before it gets out of hand.

The Church like the Cathedral in T.S Eliot’s ‘Murder in the Cathedral’ should be the bastion of unblemished morality and the last hope of the faithful from the sinister fangs of destructive woke ideology.

This recent act by a church named after the greatest Christian missionary is a huge let down and cause to shed tears.

Over to you Archbishop of New York!

