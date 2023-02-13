“Trembling with fear, he fell down before Paul and Silas; and after he brought them out, he said, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” – Acts 16:29–30 NASB

Cotton Mather, born on this day in 1663, and his family were influential in the early days of the American colonies. His grandfather Richard Mather immigrated to America after a distinguished career as a minister in England. Richard’s son Increase was an influential Congregational minister, author, educator, and councilman.

Cotton followed in their footsteps, in many ways surpassing them in impact. He wrote more than 400 books on subjects ranging from theology to science. Summarizing his influence, George Washington once called him the Father of the Founding Fathers.

Mather had a passionate commitment to the Bible and bringing salvation to the lost. One of his most memorable sermons was, “What Must I Do to Be Saved?” As he made clear, there was no “more weighty question.”

He wanted everyone to know they can be saved! But there is only one way to salvation: through Jesus (John 14:6). All of us will face God and give account of our lives. Knowing this day is coming, he cried, “Oh! Be persuaded!”

Mather reminds us that to experience real change, we must repent for our mistakes. Following the example set by the Philippian jailer, we must confess our sins and trust in Jesus.

Millions around the world need to hear this message of salvation. Like Cotton Mather, commit yourself to live according to God’s Word. Ask Him to give you a passion for souls.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you sharing the Gospel with those around you?

*Prayer*

Father, these people need salvation: ___________. Open their eyes that they might see. Bring salvation to them and their households. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 16

11 total views, 11 views today