Few weeks ago, Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract on mutual consent. Today he has been unveiled at the Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr FC.

“This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc.”

The deal is believed to be for two years and will see Ronaldo earn a whooping £177 million per year, an equivalent of £3.3m per week.