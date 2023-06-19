Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson discusses her relationship with artist Sarkodie in her new book “

Yvonne Nelson, an award-winning actress, claims that musician Sarkodie denied her after she became pregnant.

The actress admitted that, following a brief romance with Sarkodie, she had an abortion in 2010.

She has this to say:

“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“Charlie, it dey there!” she exclaimed. On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter.

“It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

“Sarkodie a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict.

“Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.”

“The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake.

“I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father. How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not,” According to Yvonne Nelson’s book.

