Gemstones worth $3 billion are annually exported from Nigeria, according to Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, but with minimal revenue benefit returns.

At the second batch’s graduation from the master’s program in gemstone, jewelry creation, and design in Abuja, Saraki made this announcement. She said that the ministry would shift Nigeria from being a consumer of imported jewelry to a nation that produced high-quality local jewelry instead, saving the nation the significant amounts of foreign currency it currently spent on jewelry imports.

She stated that because of Nigeria’s big population and enormous, insatiable need for jewelry, it is crucial to establish a local business that will substantially satisfy local demand and provide employment.

“It is also a known fact that Nigeria is abundantly blessed with several varieties of mineral resources. Among the minerals identified are varieties of precious and semi-precious gemstones.

“Some of the most popular Nigerian gemstones include Sapphire, Aquamarine, Beryl, Emerald, Tourmaline, Ruby, Garnet, Amethyst and Zircon, which are located across the Country. But, sadly, they are illegally exported out of the country in raw forms.

“We all know that the value of a gemstone increases when it is cut and polished, however, the majority of gemstones mined in Nigeria are being exported without any value addition since the technical know-how and machinery required in cutting, polishing and finishing jewelry are generally lacking in the country.”

Patrick Ojeka, director of artisanal and small-scale mining, challenged program graduates to be persistent in using their new talents to advance the downstream industry.