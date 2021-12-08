Former Nigerian Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin, on Tuesday, marked their 30th wedding anniversary.

The Presidential hopeful who disclosed the development in a post on Facebook, eulogized his wife.

Saraki Wrote:

“Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my darling wife, Toyin!

“As we celebrate this special day, I thank God for the blessing and favour. I thank you for the wonderful years together, for the love and joy you have brought into my life, and I appreciate you for all the things that you do behind the scenes that you think I do not see!”

On her part, Toyin, in a post on Facebook, praised Saraki for being an amazing husband in the past 30 years.

“With a grateful heart for 30 years of marriage to my one and only wonderfully amazing @BukolaSaraki!

“I thank and praise Almighty God for the blessing and favour, the love and joy you have brought into my life, your support, your empowering encouragement, vision, strength, resilience, bravery and courage that you deliver daily; you are dependable and unshakeable, always! Happy 30th Anniversary!”