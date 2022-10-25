JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 25 October 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP recently chose EPI-USE as the newest addition to the SAP AppHaus Network. Now, EPI-USE clients from anywhere in the world, and other organisations that use SAP, can benefit from a new creative space that provides an inspiring environment to connect, network and share ideas, in Pretoria, South Africa.

Situated in a popular business location, the new EPI-USE AppHaus will likely become a destination of choice for EPI-USE professionals engaging with client end-users, UX developers and architects, where they can explore potential solutions to business and operational challenges and find out more about embedding ‘Design Thinking’ and ‘Architecture Thinking’ into their organisations’ processes.

“The first AppHaus in Africa will showcase this continent’s creativity and is a prime opportunity for enhanced collaboration with our clients, and with organizations we’re not yet serving,” said Henrik Stammer, Managing Director and head of EPI-USE’s German-language theatre of operations.

“We value our South African heritage, having started out 40 years ago as a spin-off from the Computer Science Department at the University of Pretoria. Since then, we have grown into a diversified global organisation employing 3,500 people in 40 countries. As the world’s foremost independent HR/Payroll specialist service provider for SAP technologies worldwide, we are leaders in designing, building, and implementing cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises HR/Payroll systems for large, complex multinational corporations and public sector agencies around the world. Our involvement in Africa’s first AppHaus will allow our clients to further benefit from the SAP Business Technology Platform, bringing together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration in one environment,” Stammer concluded.

EPI-USE is part of groupelephant.com, which has pioneered a hybrid business model ‘Beyond Corporate Purpose’ featuring the non-profit known as Elephants, Rhinos & People (or ERP redux). ERP’s primary focus is the protection and conservation of elephants and rhinos in the wild in Africa, through a strategy based on the economic upliftment of impoverished rural people living in communities adjacent to the threatened species. ERP innovatively leverages SAP technologies in conservation fieldwork, enabling the use of drones and sensors for tracking.

By joining the SAP AppHaus Network, EPI-USE becomes part of a community of creative spaces run by SAP or a small number of like-minded SAP partners. The goal of the network is to put people at the center of engagements by applying SAP’s human-centered approach to innovation and leveraging the SAP Business Technology Platform as a foundation for innovation. The network helps ensure that creative spaces and innovation services are available to organisations that use SAP solutions, in any geographic region.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About EPI-USE

groupelephant.com is a global group of boutique services firms and software companies, employing 3,500 people in 40 countries. Largely employee-owned, the Group is a mini conglomerate comprising circa 20 trading brands, the best known of which is EPI-USE, the world’s largest and most experienced independent SAP HR/Payroll specialist. EPI-USE has emerged as a leader in designing, building, and implementing Cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises HR/Payroll systems for large, complex multinational corporations and public sector agencies.

With a suite covering more than 40 countries, EPI-USE is the world’s largest developer and purveyor of SAP local payroll country versions, for regions in which SAP does not offer a standard payroll solution. In its 40-plus year history, EPI-USE has implemented or been involved with more than 1,500 SAP HCM-based implementations around the world, and licenses proprietary SAP-related software to over 1,000 large enterprises and public sector agencies worldwide.

groupelephant.com is characterized by a primary strategic imperative in terms of which it goes ‘Beyond Corporate Purpose’ in its day-to-day activities, and operates through a hybrid business model through which it funds and operates non-profits and impact investment businesses. Primary focus areas are the preservation of at-risk Elephants and Rhinos, through the economic upliftment of rural People in areas adjacent to the threatened species, or another definition of ‘ERP’, if you will. The hybrid business model has been the subject of two University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business case studies, published in 2016 and 2021.

Visit epiuse.com, groupelephant.com and erp.ngo for further information.

