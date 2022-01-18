JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 18th January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP has appointed Emmanuel Raptopoulos as the new President for SAP’s EMEA South region, which comprises Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In this capacity, he will report to Scott Russell, SAP Executive Board member, Customer Success. With presence in 75 countries, 24 offices and ~5000 employees across the region, EMEA South is at the forefront of SAP’s transformation to the cloud.

Raptopoulos, who is based in Milan, succeeds Claudio Muruzabal, who has been promoted to President of SAP’s global Cloud Success Services organization. This newly established organization unites an impressive driving force of over 20 000 of the entire company’s talented and experienced workforce to bring new services offerings to market that help customers derive even greater value from SAP’s cloud solutions.

With more than 20 years at SAP in leadership roles in General Management, Sales, Operations and Consulting, in both Europe and the Middle East, Raptopoulos’ extensive track record demonstrates the fostering of a high-performance culture of inclusivity and innovation.

“The voice of our customers is loud and clear. They want to transition to and transform in the cloud for rapid innovation, exceptional experiences, and next-level business outcomes. With Claudio Muruzabal as President of our global Cloud Success Services organization, we are centering and optimizing our talent around helping our customers maximize value in the cloud with SAP – at every single touchpoint in their lasting relationship with us,” commented Scott Russell. “With the appointment of Emmanuel Raptopoulos as President of EMEA South, we are ensuring a seamless transition in the region for our customers, our partners, and our people. In addition to his deep and varied experience, he has a proven passion for the success of our customers and a strong track record of delivering it.”

“EMEA South’s next decade will be driven by cloud growth, anchored by our purpose, people and partnerships and I am honored to take on this new role,” said Raptopoulos. “The region represents a dynamic market for SAP as agile organizations are transforming their businesses into Intelligent and Sustainable Enterprises via the cloud. I look forward to partnering with our great customers across this diverse region to innovate and thereby meaningfully contribute to their long-term success.”

