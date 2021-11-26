As part of its efforts at ensuring a healthy environment in markets as well as safety and security for its leaders, the wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the need for strict adherence to sanitation and safety guidelines put in place by the Lagos State Government to ensure the smooth flow of businesses and improved economic wellbeing for its citizens.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, spoke during a seminar on Market Sanitation and Security held today at the Iba Local Council Development Area of the State for market leaders and stakeholders in the Badagry Division.

She noted that Security in the marketplace is paramount and that there must be proper identification of all traders and people occupying the markets.

Her words: “As market men and women, you must take ownership of security in your markets, and you have to speak up and speak out loud and clear when you suspect any suspicious movement or activity around you, especially the issue of strangers coming to sleep overnight in the market”.

She further explained that a lot of waste was generated from the markets, urging the market men and women to do away with unhygienic practices, including indiscriminate dumping of waste, blocking of drainages, and street trading, among others.

In his welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, represented by the Permanent Secretary Mrs. Morenike Sanyaolu, advised market leaders and stakeholders to continuously commit themselves to ensuring that the State enjoyed continued vigilance by market people, just as they promptly report suspicious acts and movements to the appropriate authorities.

Ahmed noted that the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr. Governor has been on top of the security situation stating, however, the need for continued vigilance and attention.

Emphasising the importance of cleanliness in marketplaces, the Commissioner said, “I need to reiterate that the rains have not stopped and we must increase our efforts at ensuring clean and healthy market environment, where the produce and wares can be trusted to have been kept in best conditions”.

Also speaking at the Seminar, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary Office of Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, harped on the need for market people to always use the double-dino bins for proper disposal of their waste.

In his contribution, the Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who did a detailed presentation on waste management in Lagos markets, stressed that market environments around the State must be kept constantly clean to ensure that the quality of produce and other items were not compromised.

He implored market leaders to cooperate with LAWMA for efficient waste management, urging them to avoid breaching environmental laws to avoid market closure and possible litigation.

Odumboni said, “I am appealing to all the markets, please dispose your waste properly, do not mess up the market environment, as we will not hesitate to shut down filthy markets and follow up with prosecution of apprehended culprits. Lagos State has dedicated many magistrate’s courts to enable LAWMA prosecute environmental offenders. To be forewarned is to be fore-armed”.

He urged residents to imbibe the culture of waste-sorting at source for recycling of all recyclable materials to earn income and achieve environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the issue of security, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, represented by the District Police Officer, Idimu Police Division, CSP (Mrs.) Gladys Yomi-Faniyi, stressed the importance of vigilance for security in markets, adding that security is everybody’s business and must be prioritised.

The seminar was the fourth in the series put together by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs. The maiden edition was held at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, and subsequently in Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area for the Ikorodu Division as well as Agege Local Government Area for the Ikeja Division.

Also in attendance at the forum were the Chairman of Iba LCDA, Mr. Yisa Abiola Jubril; Royal Fathers – Oba Oniba, HRM Oba (Dr.) Sulaiman Adesina Ashade 1, HRM, Oba Ahmed Orelope Laka, Elegbeda of Egbeda Kingdom, Resource persons; COWLSO members, Baales and members of the CDAs/CDCs, among others.