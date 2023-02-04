The Lagos State Government has observed the tension caused by the slow release of cash through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and within banking halls.

A statement by the Commissioner, Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said Sanwo-Olu joined a delegation that met with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja to deliberate on measures to remove the hardship caused by the scarcity of the new currency.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to remain calm as the government is doing everything possible to normalise the situation.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to put measures in place to ensure residents have access to currency notes released to banks,” he said.